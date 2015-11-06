Facebook Scam Alert: ‘Secret sister gift exchange’ (and it’s illegal)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Search on Facebook for “secret sister gift exchange” and you’ll find people posting and re-posting the same message over and over again. The message claims you can buy a gift for $10 or more, add your name to a list and then receive a bounty of 36 gifts.

“A lot of friends are doing it, or at least posting about it. Doesn’t sound like a good idea,” Lauren Kidwell said.

Welcome to our secret sister gift exchange! Here’s how it works: Send one gift value at least $10 to secret sister #1 below. Remove secret sister’s name from #1; then move secret sister #2 to that spot. Add your name to #2 with your info. Then send this info to 6 other ladies with the updated name info Copy the secret sister request that I posted on my wall, to your own wall. If you cannot complete this within 1 week please notify me, as it isn’t fair to the ladies who have participated and are waiting for their own gifts to arrive. You might want to order directly from a web-based service (Amazon, or any other online shop) which saves a trip to the post office. Soon you should receive 36 gifts! What a deal, 36 gifts for giving just one! Be sure to include some information about yourself … some of your favorites. Seldom does anyone drop out because it’s so much fun to send a gift to someone you may or may not know … and of course it’s fun to receive. You should begin receiving gifts in about 2 weeks if you get your letters out to your 6 people right away.

Kidwell said “secret sister” sounds a whole lot like a pyramid scam she saw years ago. “You only spend $10, get one gift for someone else. Everybody else sends you one. Doesn’t make sense,” she explained.

University of South Florida mass communications instructor Kelli Burns knows all about the secret sister gift exchange. “I’ve seen it on Facebook. A couple of my friends are participating,” Burns said.

“This is a typical pyramid scheme. We’re just seeing this on Facebook this time instead of the old way of using letters, and Facebook allows it to spread a lot faster,” she added.

The biggest problem with the post is it’s illegal. United States Post Office regulations are very clear about pyramid schemes, and these gifts are being sent through the mail.

“There’s at least one problem with chain letters. They’re illegal if they request money or other items of value and promise a substantial return to the participants. Chain letters are a form of gambling, and sending them through the mail (or delivering them in person or by computer, but mailing money to participate) violates Title 18, United States Code, Section 1302, the Postal Lottery Statute. (Chain letters that ask for items of minor value, like picture postcards or recipes, may be mailed, since such items are not things of value within the meaning of the law.)” – USPS

It’s also problematic because your personal information is posted on Facebook. “It’s against Facebook’s terms of agreement. So there’s the potential that Facebook, if they got wind of this, could block your account,” Burns said.

But it’s so enticing, especially when you see your friends doing it, and inviting you to join in. ”The chances of you getting 36 gifts are very slim. And what are you gonna get? A bunch of junk that you probably don’t want anyway,” Burns said.

There is also a Kids or Children’s Book Club that use the same scheme going around Facebook. The same problems exist for the book club as the gift exchange.

Snopes added that the problem in this scheme is really the 36 gifts part of it. Gift exchanges as Reddit’s popular “Secret Santa” are not uncommon and legal. However, those are one-to-one exchanges. The “mathematically impossible” promise of receiving a bounty is not.