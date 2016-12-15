Details for firecracker permits, fireworks shows for the New Year

If you want your new year to start off with a bang, keep in mind rules vary by county.

On Oahu, the last day to purchase firecracker permits was Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The City and County of Honolulu’s fireworks ordinance allows the public to purchase and use firecrackers only. All other fireworks are illegal for consumer use on Oahu.

Public Fireworks Displays on Oahu Aloha Tower Market Place, Honolulu Harbor

December 31, 2016

Firing Times: 9 p.m., 10 p.m., 11 p.m., and midnight Barge fronting Kahala Avenue

December 31, 2016

Firing Time: 10:30 p.m. Hilton Hawaiian Village Lagoon

December 31, 2016

Firing Time: 11:45 p.m. Barge offshore of Waikiki, Waikiki Improvement Association

December 31, 2016

Firing Time: 12 Midnight



Kahala Hotel and Resort

December 31, 2016

Firing Time: 12 Midnight

“We hope that people will respect the fireworks ordinance and understand the dangers associated with firecracker use. While the number of fireworks-related injuries on Oahu is typically lower than elsewhere in the nation, even a single incident is one too many because it causes suffering, which is preventable. If people take the necessary precautions and obey the rules, we will truly have a happy New Year’s Eve,” said Fire Chief Manuel P. Neves.

On Oahu, the Honolulu Fire Department says four import licenses were issued, 61 retail licenses, and one wholesale license. As of Dec. 13, 5,545 firecracker permits were issued.

Firecrackers go on sale the day after Christmas and you might not want to wait to get them.

Last year, we found a long line outside Don Quijote. Dozens of customers turned up before the crack of dawn on the first day of sales.

It is unlawful for any person on Oahu to:

Throw ignited fireworks at a person or an animal.

Throw ignited fireworks from above the first floor of any building.

Throw ignited fireworks from, at, or into a vehicle.

Set off fireworks on public ways, in parks, cane fields, or places of worship.

Set off fireworks on public beaches, in forest or wildlife preserves.

Set off fireworks in school buildings or on school grounds.

Set off fireworks within 1,000 feet of hospitals, health and elderly care facilities, and facilities that care for animals, including the zoo.

Set off fireworks within 500 feet from a hotel.

Offer for sale, sell, or give any fireworks to minors. Honolulu’s ordinance makes it illegal for minors to use firecrackers on Oahu, even with adult supervision.

Possess or use aerial fireworks, unless the HFD’s Fire Chief issues a display permit per Hawaii Revised Statutes (HRS) Chapter 132D.

Transport fireworks in carry-on or checked luggage, airline cargo, or mail.

Remove or extract pyrotechnic contents.

Click here for fireworks information on Oahu.

Maui County

On Maui, permit applications are available at the Maui Fire Prevention Bureau, Department of Parks and Recreation Permit Office at Lahaina Civic Center, Department of Parks and Recreation Permit Office in Molokai, and Pine Isle Market on Lanai.

Click here for firecracker information on Maui.

The following information is provided to help the public remain safe and enjoy the New Year’s Eve celebration and New Year’s Day holiday:

Only use approved fireworks from a licensed retail outlet that posts its retail license.

Always read and follow warnings and instructions listed by the manufacturer to ensure the safe handling and use of fireworks.

Never point or throw fireworks at a person, building, or animal.

Never ignite fireworks indoors.

Ensure your outdoor area is safe for fireworks use.

Fireworks should only be lit on a smooth, flat surface away from buildings, dry vegetation, and flammable materials.

Do not string fireworks on utility poles.

Keep ladders, poles, or tie lines that are used to set up fireworks at least ten feet away from power lines.

Never ignite fireworks in metal or glass containers.

Have a garden hose or a bucket of water ready in the event of a fire.

Fireworks must not be used by persons under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Always wear eye protection when lighting fireworks.

When lighting fireworks, never position any part of your body over them.

Never attempt to reignite malfunctioning fireworks.

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.

Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

Never experiment with homemade fireworks, as they are dangerous and illegal.

Hawaii Island

The Hawaii Fire Department announced Wednesday that fireworks permits will be available for purchase beginning Monday, Dec. 26, at the following locations for the upcoming New Year’s celebration.

These sites include:

Parker Ranch Shopping Center Food Court, Kamuela, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Dec. 26 through 31

The Fire Administration Office located at the Hilo County Building, 25 Aupuni Street, Suite 2501, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Dec. 27 through and 30.

Kona Fire Prevention Office, located at the West Hawaii Civic Center, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway, Bldg. E, 2nd floor, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Dec. 27 through 30.

Fireworks permits will also be sold at the following firecracker vending outlets:

TNT Tent, Safeway Parking Lot; 381 E. Makaala Street, Hilo

KTA Puainako, 50 E. Puainako Street, Hilo

KTA Kona; Kona Coast Shopping Center, 74-5594 Palani Road, Kailua-Kona

Longs Drugs Prince Kuhio Plaza, 111 E. Puainako St., Hilo

Longs Drugs Kilauea, 555 Kilauea Avenue, Hilo

Pacific Fireworks Kona, 74-5596 Pawai Place, Unit K, Kailua-Kona

J. Hara Store, 17-343 Volcano Highway, Kurtistown

Kadota Liquors, 194 Hualalai Street, Hilo

BJ Alan Tent Kona, 74-5586 Palani Road, Kailua-Kona

BJ Alan Tent Kona, 74-5454 Makala Blvd., Kailua-Kona

BJ Alan Tent 75-1000 Henry Street, Kailua-Kona

BJ Alan Tent 325 Makaala Street, Hilo

BJ Alan Tent Hilo, 111 E. Puainako Street, Hilo.

Each permit costs $25 and will entitle the holder to purchase 5,000 individual firecrackers. Multiple permit purchases are authorized. Permits shall only be issued to persons 18 years of age or older and are non-transferable, and non-refundable.

Fireworks sales will begin on Dec. 26 and will end at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Permits are not required for the purchasing of novelties and paperless firecrackers.

Setting off of fireworks for the New Year celebrations are allowed between the hours of 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Permits shall be visibly displayed at the site of use, during the time of the firing.

Fire Chief Darren Rosario would like to remind the public that it is illegal for anyone to:

Remove the powder or pyrotechnic contents from any firework; Throw fireworks from, at, or into any vehicle; Set off any fireworks at any time not within the specified time periods; within 1,000 feet of any hospital, convalescent home, care home for the elderly, zoo, animal hospital or shelter, or church when services are held; on any school property without authorization from the said school official; and on any public way such as a highway, alley, street, sidewalk, or park. Offer for sale, sell, or give any fireworks to minors; or for any minor to possess, purchase, sell, or set off, ignite, or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks, except under the immediate supervision of an adult; Set off any aerial luminary devices, commonly called Sky Lanterns or Hawaii Lanterns; or any other aerial devices, such as bottle rockets, sky rockets, roman candles, cakes, mortars, or shells.

For more information on the purchasing of fireworks permits, or the use of fireworks, please call the Fire Prevention Bureau at 932-2911 (Hilo) or 323-4760 (Kona).

Kauai County

The Kauai Fire Department is reminding residents that a permit from the fire department is required to purchase and ignite firecrackers on New Year’s Eve.

Friday, Dec. 30 is the last day to obtain a permit.

Applications are available at KFD headquarters located in the Piikoi building of the Līhu’e Civic Center, 4444 Rice St., Ste. 315, on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

The cost of a permit is $25 and it can be used to purchase up to 5,000 non-aerial individual firecracker units. There is no limit on the number of permits an individual can obtain.

Only licensed pyro-technicians with proper permits are authorized to ignite aerial fireworks.

Although the following items are classified as fireworks, no permit is required to purchase them: snakes; sparklers; fountains; cylindrical or cone fountains; whistles; toy smoke devices; wheels and ground spinners; and other similar products.

Fireworks may only be ignited on private property from 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The Kauai Fire Department reminds the public that it illegal to set off fireworks on public property, including streets, sidewalks, beaches and parks. Removing the powder or pyrotechnic contents from any firework is prohibited.

“We urge everyone to exercise caution when igniting fireworks to help prevent fires and avoidable injuries,” stated Captain Daryl Date of the Fire Prevention Bureau. “Follow all instructions that come with fireworks and be sure that children are under adult supervision at all times. Set off fireworks away from dry grass or flammable materials, and keep a water hose and/or fire extinguisher nearby in case of an unexpected fire.”

For more information about fire safety, please contact the Fire Prevention Bureau at 241-4985.