11 Hawaii post offices to close early on Christmas Eve

Eleven Post Offices in Hawaii will be closing their retail lobbies earlier than usual on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24.

Revised hours will be posted at each affected post office. Commercial customers are asked to check with their Bulk Mail Entry Units for specific information regarding their holiday hours of operation.

All post offices will be closed Dec. 25 and 26, and will reopen and resume regular operations on Dec. 27.

Facilities closing early, and their Christmas Eve closing times, are:

Ala Moana (closes at 2 p.m.)

Barbers Point (closes at noon)

Kaneohe (closes at noon)

Kapaa (closes at noon)

Kapolei (closes at noon)

Kihei (closes at noon)

Main Office – HNL airport (closes at noon)

Makiki (closes at noon)

Mililani (closes at noon)

Waialae Kahala (closes at noon)

Waipahu (closes at noon)

All other post offices across the state will maintain their normal Saturday hours of operation.

Mail delivery to homes, businesses and PO Boxes will not be affected by these retail operation changes.

All post offices will maintain their normal hours of operation on New Year’s Eve, Saturday Dec. 31.

Post offices will be closed Jan. 1 and 2, and will reopen and resume regular operations on Jan. 3.