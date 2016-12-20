Blue Zones Hawaii and Walking ‘Hui’

What better way to be healthy, than by walking with family and friends! That is what a walking ‘Hui’ is all about! Walking Moai’s (hui’s) are groups of up to 8 people who walk together at least once a week for 10 weeks. The teams choose their own walking route within their community. Teams spend time together and build friendships while tracking their steps as they explore their neighborhoods. Joining a walking moai is FREE for the community.

Those interested in joining one can email bluezonesprojecthawaii@healthways.com or visit hawaii.bluezonesproject.com

