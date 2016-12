The Cancer Center of Hawaii want to help you in the fight against cancer. If you have cancer, the first day of treatment will be the longest day. It will usually be approximately 40 minutes. The treatment therapist will re-create the position from simulation and use coordinates generated from plan to get to the correct location. X-rays will be taken to verify location, once approved by your physician your treatment will began. Daily treatment time will usually take about 10-20 minutes.

