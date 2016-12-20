Education board forms search committee for new superintendent

The Board of Education is one step closer to finding a new superintendent.

The board formed a search committee Tuesday, which is solely made up of board members. They will use a firm to seek local and national candidates.

There’s also an advisory group representing parents and teachers.

The board says it has not done this type of search before because current superintendent Kathryn Matayoshi was appointed.

“It’s important that (the process) be transparent, that it involved various stakeholders, and that the public can understand what we are looking for in a superintendent,” said Brian De Lima, Board of Education vice chair. “They will have an opportunity to provide input so that we can select the best superintendent for our schools.”

Last month, the board agreed it would not renew Matayoshi’s contract after it ends in June.