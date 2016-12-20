Hawaii’s Bennett on NFL’s Pro Bowl roster, Mariota listed as alternate

For just the third time since 1980, the National Football League’s all-star game won’t be held in the Aloha state.

But it will feature a Hawaii resident.

For the second straight year, Honolulu’s Michael Bennett, reigning Pro Bowl MVP and Seattle Seahawks pass-rusher, has been named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster.

Saint Louis graduate and Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was selected as an alternate for the AFC roster.

Mariota has 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season and is the 10th-rated passer in the NFL.

Over the last decade, an average of four quarterbacks have either declined an invite or can’t play because they are in the Super Bowl, so there is a more than good chance that Mariota will be on the roster by game time.

In true Mariota fashion, No. 8 was all about his teammates Tuesday when talking Pro Bowl prospects.

The Oakland Raiders lead the NFL with seven players selected for the Pro Bowl.

Derek Carr, Amari Cooper, Rodney Hudson, Khalil Mack, Reggie Nelson, Kelechi Osemele and Donald Penn were picked from the Raiders, who are in first place in the AFC West going into Week 16.

Six members of the Atlanta Falcons were selected, most among NFC teams. Vic Beasley, Matt Bryant, Devonta Freeman, Julio Jones, Alex Mack and quarterback Matt Ryan were chosen from the NFC South leaders.

Despite missing the first four games of the season because of his “Deflategate” suspension, New England quarterback Tom Brady was picked for the 12th time in his career. Cleveland offensive tackle Joe Thomas and Arizona wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald were selected for the 10th time.

Twenty-six of the 32 teams had at least one player picked. Twenty-players were selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time, including three rookies: Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott from Dallas, and Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill.

View the full roster online here.

The game takes place Jan. 29, 2017 in Orlando.