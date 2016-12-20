Laulima: Iolani third-graders spread Christmas cheer to fellow keiki

Our Laulima Giving Program has so many to thank for helping to make the holidays brighter for those in need.

That includes children who are giving to children, and schools giving to schools.

At Iolani School’s third-grade holiday celebration, part of the party includes wrapping 70 gifts for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students at another school.

Wishes were put on a list, given to Iolani teachers, and personally selected by the students — items such as yoyos, a Christmas tree, shovel, and tractor.

“Each child has given us a wish, a Christmas wish, so the children went out with their parents and bought that Christmas wish, that present, and today we’re wrapping those presents and making cards as well to be delivered,” said Susan Okino, Iolani School teacher.

Each card is personalized with the recipients’ initials, a drawing, and a message.

“It helps the children know that Christmas is about giving, not always about receiving,” Okino said. “We picked the Laulima project particularly because the children enjoy giving to other children. That really attracts them.”

This is the second year in a row Iolani children have given through Laulima, and we and the recipients give thanks.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.