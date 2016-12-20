Malls offer Fukubukuro mystery grab bags for the new year

On Jan. 1, 2017, 80 retailers at Ala Moana Center will offer “Happy Grab Bags” for Fukubukuro, a time-honored Japanese retail tradition.
At every participating store, shoppers will have the opportunity to purchase a grab bag filled with mystery merchandise valued at twice the cost of the bag. All sales are final.
Ala Moana Center will be open on Sunday, Jan. 1 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Shoppers should plan to arrive early, as most of the bags sell out shortly after stores open.
Fukubukuro, meaning “good fortune bag,” began at Ala Moana Center in 2004. Inspired by Japan’s widespread New Year’s Day event, the Center’s Fukubukuro event attracts hundreds of shoppers who line up at their favorite store hours in advance and are eager to get their hands on at least one of the highly sought after grab bags.
Ala Moana Center’s participating retailers include:
- ABC Stores (Center Court)
- Agent Provocateur
- ALEX AND ANI
- ALLSAINTS
- ‘Auana Quilts
- bareMinerals
- Bath & Body Works
- Ben Bridge Jeweler
- Big Island Candies
- Bloomingdale’s
- CH Carolina Herrera
- Coach
- Crazy Shirts
- Cynthia Rowley
- Desigual
- Diane von Furstenberg
- Emporio Armani
- Folli Follie
- Freaky Tiki Tropical Optical
- Godiva Chocolatier
- Green Tea Hawaii (kiosk)
- GUESS
- h2go Hawaii
- Hallmark
- Happy Wahine Boutique
- Hawaiian Quilt Collection
- Ho‘āla Salon and Spa – Aveda
- Hula Lehua
- In4mation
- Island Magnets
- Island Slipper
- Jamba Juice (Ewa Wing)
- Jimmy Choo
- kate spade new york
- Kay Jewelers
- Kipling
- La Perla
- Lacoste
- Laline
- LeSportsac
- Local Motion
- L’Occitane en Provence
- Loco Boutique
- Lorna Jane Active Living
- Lupicia
- mālie organics
- Martin & MacArthur
- Maui Divers Jewelry
- Michael Kors
- Microsoft
- Minamoto Kitchoan
- Na Hoku
- Nature Republic
- ONCÖUR
- Origins
- Papyrus
- Patisserie La Palme D’Or
- Planet Blue
- Porsche Design
- REDValentino
- Roberto Cavalli
- Salvatore Ferragamo
- Samantha Thavasa
- San Lorenzo Bikinis
- Sand People
- Sephora
- SoHo (kiosk)
- Sugarfina
- Sunglass Hut (Center Court, Ewa Wing, Mauka Wing)
- Swarovski
- Swatch
- T&C Surf Designs
- Teavana
- Ted Baker London
- The Art of Shaving
- The Body Shop
- Tommy Bahama
- Vera Bradley