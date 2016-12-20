Malls offer Fukubukuro mystery grab bags for the new year

On Jan. 1, 2017, 80 retailers at Ala Moana Center will offer “Happy Grab Bags” for Fukubukuro, a time-honored Japanese retail tradition.

At every participating store, shoppers will have the opportunity to purchase a grab bag filled with mystery merchandise valued at twice the cost of the bag. All sales are final.

Ala Moana Center will be open on Sunday, Jan. 1 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Shoppers should plan to arrive early, as most of the bags sell out shortly after stores open.

Fukubukuro, meaning “good fortune bag,” began at Ala Moana Center in 2004. Inspired by Japan’s widespread New Year’s Day event, the Center’s Fukubukuro event attracts hundreds of shoppers who line up at their favorite store hours in advance and are eager to get their hands on at least one of the highly sought after grab bags.

Ala Moana Center’s participating retailers include:

ABC Stores (Center Court)

Agent Provocateur

ALEX AND ANI

ALLSAINTS

‘Auana Quilts

bareMinerals

Bath & Body Works

Ben Bridge Jeweler

Big Island Candies

Bloomingdale’s

CH Carolina Herrera

Coach

Crazy Shirts

Cynthia Rowley

Desigual

Diane von Furstenberg

Emporio Armani

Folli Follie

Freaky Tiki Tropical Optical

Godiva Chocolatier

Green Tea Hawaii (kiosk)

GUESS

h2go Hawaii

Hallmark

Happy Wahine Boutique

Hawaiian Quilt Collection

Ho‘āla Salon and Spa – Aveda

Hula Lehua

In4mation

Island Magnets

Island Slipper

Jamba Juice (Ewa Wing)

Jimmy Choo

kate spade new york

Kay Jewelers

Kipling

La Perla

Lacoste

Laline

LeSportsac

Local Motion

L’Occitane en Provence

Loco Boutique

Lorna Jane Active Living

Lupicia

mālie organics

Martin & MacArthur

Maui Divers Jewelry

Michael Kors

Microsoft

Minamoto Kitchoan

Na Hoku

Nature Republic

ONCÖUR

Origins

Papyrus

Patisserie La Palme D’Or

Planet Blue

Porsche Design

REDValentino

Roberto Cavalli

Salvatore Ferragamo

Samantha Thavasa

San Lorenzo Bikinis

Sand People

Sephora

SoHo (kiosk)

Sugarfina

Sunglass Hut (Center Court, Ewa Wing, Mauka Wing)

Swarovski

Swatch

T&C Surf Designs

Teavana

Ted Baker London

The Art of Shaving

The Body Shop

Tommy Bahama

Vera Bradley

Click here for more information.