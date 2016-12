Netlending Hawaii has some many options when it comes to residential financing, because every home and family in Hawaii is unique. If you are concerned about a low-credit score, don’t worry, by leveraging a FHA loan buyers with as low as a 580 credit score can buy a home with as little as 3.5% down, provided they meet the rest of the underwriting criteria for a FHA loan.

Phone number: (808) 221-5738

Website: www.netlendinghawaii.com

Email: denise@netlending.net