OCCC work furlough inmate Raymond Racelis reported missing

A work furlough inmate at Oahu Community Correctional Center has gone missing.

The Department of Public Safety says Raymond Racelis, 44, failed to return to Module 20 Monday night. He left for work in the morning and was scheduled to return by 5 p.m.

State Sheriffs and Honolulu Police were notified.

Racelis is classified as community custody which is the lowest custody level. He is 5’7” and 140 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Racelis was serving time for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. Escape 2 is expected to be added to his charges.

His next parole hearing is scheduled for March 2017.

If you see Racelis, call 911 or the State Sheriffs at 586-1352.