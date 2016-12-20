Salvation Army seeks more Red Kettle volunteers, holiday donations

By Published: Updated:
salvation army bell ringer red kettle

The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division is making one final push before Christmas.

The non-profit is asking for community donations for its Red Kettle program and the fulfillment of all outstanding gifts on its Angel Tree tags.

In addition, organizers are asking for last-minute volunteer bell-ringers to help staff Red Kettles across the state.

“One of our most pressing challenges this year is lack of bell ringers for our Red Kettles. As a result, we have fewer kettles out in communities across Hawaii and are receiving fewer donations. We encourage community members to help us meet the goal by volunteering to serve as Red Kettle bell ringers in these remaining days before Christmas,” said Major John Chamness, Divisional Leader for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division.

The Salvation Army is hoping to meet its $1 million goal this holiday season.

Those interested in serving as volunteer bell ringers for Red Kettles can click here or call (808) 988-2136.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s