Salvation Army seeks more Red Kettle volunteers, holiday donations

The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division is making one final push before Christmas.

The non-profit is asking for community donations for its Red Kettle program and the fulfillment of all outstanding gifts on its Angel Tree tags.

In addition, organizers are asking for last-minute volunteer bell-ringers to help staff Red Kettles across the state.

“One of our most pressing challenges this year is lack of bell ringers for our Red Kettles. As a result, we have fewer kettles out in communities across Hawaii and are receiving fewer donations. We encourage community members to help us meet the goal by volunteering to serve as Red Kettle bell ringers in these remaining days before Christmas,” said Major John Chamness, Divisional Leader for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division.

The Salvation Army is hoping to meet its $1 million goal this holiday season.

Those interested in serving as volunteer bell ringers for Red Kettles can click here or call (808) 988-2136.