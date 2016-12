Fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that destroyed a home in Keauhou.

The alarm came in just after noon Tuesday from Holua Road.

Crews arrived to find the two-story home fully engulfed in flames. Fire officials say the roof collapsed, which made the fire difficult to extinguish.

Two people were inside the home when the flames broke out, but they were able to escape.

The home, however, was a total loss with damage estimated at $697,000.