The Hawaii Bowl and Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic taking place December 22 through 25th. The Moana Surfrider, Sheraton Waikiki, along with The Royal Hawaiian, and the Sheraton Princess Kaiulani, have enjoyed a long affiliation with the Hawaii Bowl.

Tickets are still available and the easiest way to purchase tickets is to visit eTicketHawaii.com. For more information you can also visit either events website, TheHawaiiBwol.com and HawaiianAirlinesDiamondHeadClassic.com .