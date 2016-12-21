HPU’s Hawaii Loa campus officially sold to Castle Medical Center

It’s official. Castle Medical Center is the new owner of Hawaii Pacific University’s Hawaii Loa campus in Windward Oahu.

The sale was finalized on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The two parties entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement back in June.

The 135-acre campus on Kamehameha Highway currently houses the university’s programs for nursing, social work, public health, natural sciences, and computer sciences.

The deal allows HPU to remain on the property until 2020 while it fully transitions its downtown Honolulu campus.

Meanwhile, the hospital is able to explore opportunities for expansion.

“As we continue to provide advanced technology and exemplary service to the Windward side, this will also be an opportunity for potential partnership with HPU’s nursing and science programs,” said Kathy Raethel, president and CEO of Castle Medical Center.

University officials previously said the sale is unlikely to affect any current HPU students, and they intend to make the transition as seamless as possible for students, faculty, staff, and the community.