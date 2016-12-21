Holiday traffic on H-1 westbound slowed by state work lane closures



Last week, the state told us there would be no road work starting from the week before Christmas through the new year.

Turns out, what they really meant was that holiday restrictions are starting Thursday, not Monday. Drivers heading westbound on the H-1 in the Pearl City area found two lanes were closed, slowing traffic to a crawl.

The midday lane closures were part of the p.m. contraflow project — crews were inspecting the concrete decks and doing maintenance.

But we asked why this had to be done during the middle of the day and less than a week before Christmas?

Dept. of Transportation spokesperson Shelly Kunishige says the work needed to be done before the holiday roadwork restrictions began. If crews waited after Christmas,then the project would have been delayed a week.

“We tend to think of peak traveling hours when everyone gets off of work from town and is going westbound,” she said. “That’s why a lot of our works stops at 3 p.m. Right now, this is not considered peak time, but of course, that could be impacted by the holiday traffic patterns.”

We wanted to find out what drivers thought about traffic and lane closures during this time. A couple of people we talked to said Pearl City is pretty bad because of the ongoing rail construction.

“They should control the amount of construction,” said Gregory Hara, “especially knowing that a lot of people are off this week, so that they can get through their Christmas shopping, because it’s a hectic time right now.”

Lisa Conley said, “I know there is a time schedule, I know there are deadlines to be made, I just don’t know what really could be done, but yes, it’s definitely stressful.”

For the next five days, you can expect little to no roadwork on Oahu, but is that enough? Should the holiday schedule be extended?

“We also have to balance it with the delivery of projects,” Kunishige said. “If we take off work for a longer period of time, that’s going to impact the completion dates of a lot of the projects. That might be something we can ask the administration to look at.”

Kunishige says during the time of heavy traffic early Wednesday near Pearl City, there was also a vehicle crash on the other side of the freeway heading east. She says that may have also caused westbound onlookers to slow the traffic flow.

Click here to see the remaining road work schedule on Oahu for this week.