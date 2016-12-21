HPD offers tips to stay safe during holiday shopping, celebrations

With just days until Christmas, shoppers are rushing to get those last-minute gifts, and police warn thieves may be watching.

It takes just one mistake for your holiday to become a nightmare. Honolulu police say it’s important to plan ahead and be prepared.

Holiday safety tips

Always be vigilant

Be aware of your surroundings at all times

Shop during the daylight hours if you can

If you have to shop at night, go with a friend or family member

If you’re driving, park close to where you’re going and park in a well-lit area

Lock your vehicle when you’re out shopping. Keep your windows rolled up

Do not leave keys in the ignition and do not leave valuables in view.

After your shopping trip, be cautious on the way back to your vehicle:

Hold your items firmly and do not leave them unattended

Don’t overload yourself with too many packages

Don’t wait until you reach your vehicle to look for your keys. Have them ready in your hand

Make sure you know what you’re purchasing in advance

Carry only the amount of cash or credit cards you need

Protect your home during the holidays:

Always lock your windows and doors

Don’t run electrical cords through windows and doors

Don’t display gifts and other valuables where they can be seen from the window or doorway

When expecting a delivery, make sure someone will pick it up for you

Don’t leave your boxes on the curb for thieves to see

Keep your bushes, hedges, or trees trimmed

What can shoppers do to make sure they’re not purchasing stolen items?

Consumers should only buy items from reputable sellers. When it comes to “new in box” items, sellers should have documentation of the original purchase.

If purchasing high-ticket items online – like through Craigslist – ask the seller for their identification. If the seller is hesitant to provide that information, the item may be stolen. If the police determine that the property is stolen, the item will be confiscated and the buyer could be subject to arrest for theft or detaining stolen property.

If a deal is too good to be true, it probably is.