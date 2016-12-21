HPD offers tips to stay safe during holiday shopping, celebrations

With just days until Christmas, shoppers are rushing to get those last-minute gifts, and police warn thieves may be watching.
It takes just one mistake for your holiday to become a nightmare. Honolulu police say it’s important to plan ahead and be prepared.
Holiday safety tips
- Always be vigilant
- Be aware of your surroundings at all times
- Shop during the daylight hours if you can
- If you have to shop at night, go with a friend or family member
- If you’re driving, park close to where you’re going and park in a well-lit area
- Lock your vehicle when you’re out shopping. Keep your windows rolled up
- Do not leave keys in the ignition and do not leave valuables in view.
After your shopping trip, be cautious on the way back to your vehicle:
- Hold your items firmly and do not leave them unattended
- Don’t overload yourself with too many packages
- Don’t wait until you reach your vehicle to look for your keys. Have them ready in your hand
- Make sure you know what you’re purchasing in advance
- Carry only the amount of cash or credit cards you need
Protect your home during the holidays:
- Always lock your windows and doors
- Don’t run electrical cords through windows and doors
- Don’t display gifts and other valuables where they can be seen from the window or doorway
- When expecting a delivery, make sure someone will pick it up for you
- Don’t leave your boxes on the curb for thieves to see
- Keep your bushes, hedges, or trees trimmed
What can shoppers do to make sure they’re not purchasing stolen items?
Consumers should only buy items from reputable sellers. When it comes to “new in box” items, sellers should have documentation of the original purchase.
If purchasing high-ticket items online – like through Craigslist – ask the seller for their identification. If the seller is hesitant to provide that information, the item may be stolen. If the police determine that the property is stolen, the item will be confiscated and the buyer could be subject to arrest for theft or detaining stolen property.
If a deal is too good to be true, it probably is.