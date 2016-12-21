Insurance broker sentenced for theft, must repay nearly $1 million

A Hawaii insurance broker who once named himself “Hawaii’s fittest CEO” has been sentenced for theft.

David Low was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $994,138.34 to nine different victims.

According to the state, Low was a licensed insurance agent, but marketed himself as a financial manager and investment expert.

He pleaded no contest to a second-degree theft charge for the sale of a Rolex watch on eBay but not delivering it, and 11 counts of first-degree theft for allegedly spending hundreds of thousands of dollars collected from clients to purchase life insurance annuities on himself.

The state says the court granted Low’s request for more time to pay restitution, despite objections from the prosecution.

The Hawaii Insurance Division says Low’s sentence was already postponed numerous times in order to finalize business deals for repayment, though as of Wednesday, Dec. 14, he had not repaid any of them.

“After years of sentencing postponements to provide time for Mr. Low to acquire the necessary funds to pay restitution, he has yet to pay anything to the victims. I don’t believe justice has been served given the severity of the crimes and the injuries to the victims,” said Insurance Fraud Administrator Colleen Chun. “We are disappointed by the leniency of the sentence imposed.”

Low also faces suspended jail time, which will be determined at his next court appearance on Dec. 28.

To report suspicious activity or for more information on insurance fraud, call the Insurance Fraud hotline at (808) 587-7416.