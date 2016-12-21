Jazz pianist Betty Loo Taylor dies at 87

The woman known as Hawaii’s first lady of jazz has died.

Betty Loo Taylor was a jazz pianist who earned the nickname “Lady Fingers” because her fingers flew over the piano keys as she played.

The Hawaii-born musician fell in love with the piano at four years old, and received scholarships to study classical music on the mainland, including Stephens College in Missouri and Mannes School of Music in New York.

She’s performed with many leading jazz artists in Hawaii, on the mainland, and overseas, including the late Jimmy Borges, who always ended their sessions with the inside joke, “We fooled them again.”

Taylor is survived by her husband, Kenneth, daughter, Karen Lindsay, and grandson, Kenneth Lindsay.

She was 87 years old.