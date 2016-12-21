Kapolei’s Smolka pushed to main card of UFC 207, Makaha’s Medeiros to fight in January

For the first time in his career, Kapolei’s Louis Smolka will fight on pay-per-view as the UFC announced Wednesday that the Last Samurai’s flyweight bout against Roy Borg has been moved from the FS-1 prelims to the main card.

Smolka, at 25 years old will enter the fight 11-2 in his career is ranked 12th in the organization’s flyweight division, Borg is ranked 13th with a 9-2 record.

UFC 207 takes place Friday, Dec. 30, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, headlined by the return of UFC superstar Ronda Rousey (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) facing Amanda Nunes (13-4 MMA, 6-1 UFC) for the bantamweight championship.

The full UFC 207 lineup includes:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey – for women’s bantamweight title

Champ Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt – for bantamweight title

Cain Velasquez vs. Fabricio Werdum

T.J. Dillashaw vs. John Lineker

Ray Borg vs. Louis Smolka

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny

Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Marvin Vettori

Alex Garcia vs. Mike Pyle

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)

Tim Means vs. Alex Oliveira

Niko Price vs. Brandon Thatch

Also announced on Wednesday is that Makaha’s Yancy Medeiros (13-4 MMA, 4-4 UFC) will face Li Jingliang (11-4 MMA, 3-2 UFC) in a welterweight bout on January 28th as part of the UFC on FOX 23 card in Denver, Colorado.

UFC on FOX 23 Card

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Pena

Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal

Andrei Arlovski vs. Francis Ngannou

Hector Lombard vs. Brad Tavares

J.C. Cottrell vs. Jason Gonzalez

Sam Alvey vs. Nate Marquardt

Raphael Assuncao vs. Aljamain Sterling

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Eric Shelton

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. John Phillips

Li Jingliang vs. Yancy Medeiros