Kapolei’s Smolka pushed to main card of UFC 207, Makaha’s Medeiros to fight in January

For the first time in his career, Kapolei’s Louis Smolka will fight on pay-per-view as the UFC announced Wednesday that the Last Samurai’s flyweight bout against Roy Borg has been moved from the FS-1 prelims to the main card.
Smolka, at 25 years old will enter the fight 11-2 in his career is ranked 12th in the organization’s flyweight division, Borg is ranked 13th with a 9-2 record.
UFC 207 takes place Friday, Dec. 30, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, headlined by the return of UFC superstar Ronda Rousey (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) facing Amanda Nunes (13-4 MMA, 6-1 UFC) for the bantamweight championship.
The full UFC 207 lineup includes:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
Champ Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey – for women’s bantamweight title
Champ Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt – for bantamweight title
Cain Velasquez vs. Fabricio Werdum
T.J. Dillashaw vs. John Lineker
Ray Borg vs. Louis Smolka
PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)
Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny
Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine
Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Marvin Vettori
Alex Garcia vs. Mike Pyle
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)
Tim Means vs. Alex Oliveira
Niko Price vs. Brandon Thatch
Also announced on Wednesday is that Makaha’s Yancy Medeiros (13-4 MMA, 4-4 UFC) will face Li Jingliang (11-4 MMA, 3-2 UFC) in a welterweight bout on January 28th as part of the UFC on FOX 23 card in Denver, Colorado.
UFC on FOX 23 Card
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Pena
Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal
Andrei Arlovski vs. Francis Ngannou
Hector Lombard vs. Brad Tavares
J.C. Cottrell vs. Jason Gonzalez
Sam Alvey vs. Nate Marquardt
Raphael Assuncao vs. Aljamain Sterling
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Eric Shelton
Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. John Phillips
Li Jingliang vs. Yancy Medeiros