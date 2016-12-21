Man arrested in death of Laysan albatross birds

Related Coverage State investigating albatross deaths in Kaena Point reserve

One year after three Laysan albatross birds were found dead in the Kaena Point Natural Area Reserve, an arrest has been made.

Christian Gutierrez, 19, turned himself into sheriffs Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was booked on multiple counts — theft, entering a prohibited area, prohibited activities in a nature reserve, fourth-degree criminal property damage, and 14 counts of animal cruelty — then released after posting $25,000 bail.

Officials said 15 nests were destroyed with either smashed, dead, or missing eggs, at least 12 adult birds were missing, and there was evidence that several birds had their feet cut off.

Killing the birds is considered a federal offense.

Seabird monitoring cameras and sound equipment were also missing with a replacement value of $3,100.