New species of fish found in Papahanaumokuakea named after President Obama

On Wednesday, scientists from the Bishop Museum, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the Association for Marine Exploration published a description of a new species of coral reef fish that they named after President Barack Obama.

The fish, whose scientific name is Tosanoides obama, was discovered during a June 2016 NOAA research expedition to Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument in the remote Northwestern Hawaiian Islands.

The study is published in the open-access scientific journal ZooKeys.

President Obama announced on August 26 the expansion of the monument by from 139,797 square miles to 582,578 square miles, making it the largest marine protected area on Earth.

The small pink and yellow fish is a kind of basslet, a group that includes many colorful reef fishes popular in the marine aquarium fish trade. There are two other species in the genus Tosanoides, both from the tropical northwestern Pacific Ocean, including southern Japan.

Males of the new species have a distinctive spot on the dorsal fin near the tail, which is blue around the edge and red with yellow stripes in the center.

The new fish is also unusual in that it is the only known species of coral reef fish endemic to the monument (meaning that this species is not found anywhere else on Earth). All other reef fish species found within Papahanaumokuakea also occur either in the main Hawaiian Islands or Japan.

The new fish was first seen and collected on a dive to 300 feet at Kure Atoll, 1,200 miles northwest of Honolulu. Kure Atoll is the northernmost emergent land of the Hawaiian Islands, and is the highest latitude coral atoll in the world.

Deep coral reefs at depths of 150 to 500 feet, also known as mesophotic coral ecosystems, or the “coral reef twilight zone,” are among the most poorly explored of all marine ecosystems. Deeper than divers using conventional scuba gear can safely venture, these reefs represent a new frontier for coral-reef research.

This is the second new species of fish named from Papahanaumokuakea this year. A new species of butterflyfish, Prognathodes basabei, is named after Pete Basabe, a veteran local diver from Kona who, over the years, has assisted with the collection of reef fishes for numerous scientific studies and educational displays.