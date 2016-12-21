No change in term for Kauai convict, but family says another may be on the loose



The man convicted of raping and murdering a Kauai girl decades ago will stay in prison at least another couple of years.

It’s a case Always Investigating has been following due to some new twists.

Aaron Schonlau has been in prison for the crime for decades, but he got a new minimum-term hearing due to a glitch in sentencing procedures long ago. The victim’s family wants him to serve his time, but believes another suspect had a role and needs to be held accountable too.

Schonlau is behind bars at Hawaii’s privately contracted Arizona prison for the rape and murder of Aleisea Woolsey Ruf, who went by the name Lacey. It happened near Kauai’s Anini Beach in 1993.

When Always Investigating started covering some new twists in the case, the Hawaii Paroling Authority realized, while looking through his files to answer our questions, that his minimum term had not been properly set at the time, entitling him to a new hearing as to whether he’d still have to serve until at least 2018.

At the parole office Wednesday, Lacey’s father and her half-brother watched as Schonlau faced the parole board by videoconference. The board told Schonlau the end result could be less time, the same time, or more time in jail if the do-over proceeded.

“He conferred with his lawyer over that,” explained Timothy Woolsey, Lacey’s father, who came over from Kauai for the hearing. “He understood that it can go up. I saw in his face that he panicked, so he put one freeze on everything. We’ll leave it at 25 years and we’ll talk about it then, which is good with me.”

A representative of the Kauai prosecutor’s office, Sean Van Demark, came to Oahu for the hearing and told us, “I would have asked for more time, due to the egregiousness of the offense.”

“He needs to be sticking around. He needs to do his time,” said Lacey’s half-brother Dustin Rubin.

Always Investigating gave months of notice that we intended to cover this hearing, yet despite multiple follow-ups over the months, we were denied access to the hearing.

Asked what, if anything, Schonlau had to say for himself during the hearing, Rubin said: “He said ‘bye.’ I heard him say ‘bye,’ like we’ve moved on. Bye. I can’t believe that fool said bye. It’s an abomination. It’s an abomination.”

Schonlau decided to waive Wednesday’s new minimum proceeding and stick with the previously assigned 2018 parole eligibility date.

In recent years, another man told a woman in Oregon he played a role in the drowning that was ultimately Lacey’s cause of death, but that second man has not been arrested or charged with any crime.

“Now, if the suspect put her in the water and she died by drowning then that should be addressed, taken care of,” Woolsey said, “then justice would prevail.”

“I think it’s 100 percent. I’m sure he did, 100 percent,” Rubin said of the accomplice twist. “Now looking back, I go, he did. He was involved in that.”

The family doesn’t want Schonlau freed, but they do want all held to account.

“Hopefully by that time (2018), this case can open up itself to where justice can be served, because if the suspect is actually guilty of helping with this crime,” Woolsey said, “then he should be charged too, and that to me would be justice.”

The case has not been reopened for investigation as to whether a second suspect was involved. The family continues to call for full justice to be served.

The Kauai prosecutor, Justin Kollar, has said they’d need fresh leads to follow up on.

We’ll keep track of what happens with the case, and when Schonlau’s minimum term comes up again.