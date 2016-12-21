Pearl Harbor closures, changes announced ahead of Obama, Abe visit

Related Coverage Japanese leader Abe to visit Pearl Harbor with Obama in late December

Services will be limited at the Pearl Harbor Historic Sites on Dec. 27 due to the anticipated visit by the President of the United States and the Prime Minister of Japan.

The USS Arizona Memorial and Pearl Harbor Visitor Center will be closed. This closure will also affect the USS Bowfin Submarine Museum & Park.

Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor and the Battleship Missouri Memorial will be open, and alternate shuttle arrangements to the attractions on Ford Island have been made for guests.

Visitors who wish to access the attractions on Ford Island will be picked up at Aloha Stadium instead of the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. Directional signs will be in place.

Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor will be open as usual, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Battleship Missouri Memorial will be open limited hours, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“We encourage the public to visit our partner sites on Ford Island on the 27th, and hope that visitors will join us another day in the week to experience the USS Arizona Memorial and the USS Bowfin Submarine Museum & Park,” said Superintendent Jacqueline Ashwell. “Please remember that all of these sites will be closed on Christmas Day, December 25th.”

Visitors who already have reservations to visit the USS Arizona Memorial on Dec. 27 will be contacted to reschedule their visits. Visitors who made reservations through a commercial transportation provider should contact the provider for information on how their visit might be rescheduled. Visitors who have made reservations through recreation.gov may come to the visitor center on either Dec. 26 or Dec. 28 and show their reservation at the ticket counter; they will then be given a ticket for the next available USS Arizona program.

For visitors who made reservations for audio tours through recreation.gov, those reservations will be honored on Dec. 26 or Dec. 28, or they can request a refund for the audio tour by calling 1-888-448-1474. For those visitors who cannot come on another day, refunds will not be available for the USS Arizona program.

