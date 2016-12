A man was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday night after a crash on Keeaumoku Street.

It happened at around 8 p.m. near the Kinau Street intersection.

According to Emergency Medical Services, the 35-year-old was crossing outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle.

He was hospitalized with an apparent head injury.

The south-bound lanes of Keeaumoku Street were shut down along the bridge as police investigated and cleared the scene.