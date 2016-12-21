Office building on Beretania evacuated due to noxious fumes

Honolulu firefighters responded to a hazardous condition due to a call of a gas leak at the Hale Pawaa office/medical building on S. Beretania St. Wednesday.

The first HFD unit arrived at 9:28 a.m. It was reported that there was a strong noxious odor on the seventh floor, which permeated throughout the nine-story building. HFD personnel evacuated the building and commenced with ventilation operations to remove the noxious fumes.

Firefighters determined the source of the fumes emanated from an apparent spill on a 20-square foot section of carpet on the seventh floor.

The Hazardous Materials unit evaluated the air quality throughout the premises to confirm that no hazardous condition remained. The evacuation was lifted and the approximate 150 occupants were allowed to return.

Custody of the scene was transferred to building personnel at 11:51 a.m.

During the investigation, Honolulu police have closed the two left lanes of S. Beretania St. in that area.