Waihee ridge trail closing for improvements

The popular 2.5 mile Waihee ridge trail that climbs the windward slope of the west Maui mountains will be closed for approximately two months, starting in January, for trail improvements.

The trail will be closed from Jan. 3, 2017 to Feb. 28, 2017, to ensure public safety.

The trail currently has issues with stability due to wetness and other drainage-related issues and is subject to erosion. Viewpoints are also in need of enhancements.

The work will be done by contractor Trails Unlimited LLC, with some assistance from the Maui DOFAW Na Ala Hele Trails and Access Program staff. Project cost is $27,000.

Related improvements include storm water mitigation upgrades to the trail and the construction of two new observation platforms (summit and valley overlook), and benches and picnic tables.

Any questions or comments may be directed to Torrie Nohara, Na Ala Hele, Trails and Access Specialist at (808) 984-8100.