8th Annual Diamond Head Classic is underway at the Stan Sheriff Center

The 8th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic tiped off Thursday with the opening round being played at the Stan Sheriff Center. The eight competing teams include Illinois State, San Diego State, San Francisco, Southern Miss, Stephen F. Austin, Tulsa, Utah and host Hawai’i.

The multi-day, destination event will feature 12 games over three days. Each team will compete in one game per day, advancing through a bracketed-tournament format. Six of the 12 matchups, including the championship game, will be showcased on ESPN2. ESPNU will carry four games, and two will be exclusive to ESPN3.

The tournament tips off with Tulsa (American) pitted against Stephen F. Austin (Southland) at 11:30 a.m. HT on ESPNU, immediately followed by San Diego State (Mountain West) versus Southern Miss (C-USA) at 2:00 p.m. on ESPN2. Thursday’s evening session will feature San Francisco (West Coast) versus Utah (Pac-12) at 6:00 p.m. on ESPNU and wrap-up with a battle between Illinois State (Missouri Valley) and tournament host Hawai’i (Big West) at 8:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

Five of the participating teams appeared in the 2015-16 postseason, including Hawai’i, San Diego State, Stephen F. Austin, Tulsa and Utah. Illinois State was eligible, but declined postseason invitations.

For more information including scores, visit www.HawaiianAirlinesDiamondHeadClassic.com.

Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic (Schedule subject to change)

Date Time (HT) Game Network Thurs., Dec 22 11:30 a.m. Tulsa vs. Stephen F. Austin ESPNU 2:00 p.m. San Diego State vs. Southern Miss ESPN2 6:00 p.m. San Francisco vs. Utah ESPNU 8:30 p.m. Illinois State vs. Hawai’i ESPN2 Friday, Dec 23 11:30 a.m. Consolation #1 ESPN2 1:30 p.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN3 5:00 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Consolation #2 ESPNU Sunday, Dec 25 8:00 or 10:30 a.m. 7th-place Game ESPNU or ESPN3 8:00 or 10:30 a.m. 5th-place Game ESPNU or ESPN3 1:30 p.m. 3rd-place Game ESPN2 3:30 p.m. Championship Game ESPN2

ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a large portfolio of collegiate sporting events worldwide. The roster includes three Labor Day weekend college football games; 13 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events and two college award shows, which accounts for approximately 250-plus hours of programming, reaches almost 64 million viewers and attracts over 700,000 attendees each year. With satellite offices in Albuquerque, Birmingham, Boca Raton, Boise, Dallas-Fort Worth, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Montgomery and St. Petersburg, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.