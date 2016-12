The Honolulu Police Department has extended the deadline for new recruit applications.

Applications for Metropolitan Police Recruits will be accepted online until Thursday, Dec. 29, at 11:59 p.m. HST.

Applicants must be 20 years of age or older and have a high school diploma or GED.

Recruits get paid $60,504 a year, and once you graduate and become an officer, your pay increases to $62,892.

Click here for more information and to apply.