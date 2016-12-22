Ivanka Trump, family reportedly harassed en route to Hawaii

Ivanka Trump, daughter of president-elect Donald Trump, and her family are making their way to Hawaii, CNN reports.

During one leg of the trip Thursday, on a JetBlue flight from New York’s Kennedy airport to Florida, they were reportedly harassed by a fellow passenger.

A New York man says he and his husband were removed from a JetBlue flight after his husband “expressed displeasure” about flying with Trump.

Matthew Lasner said on Twitter that JetBlue staff kicked them off the flight after overhearing his husband’s remarks. Lasner tweeted earlier that his husband was chasing the couple down in the terminal “to harass them.”

Lasner has since deleted his Twitter account.

JetBlue cited the possibility of “the risk of escalation during flight” in explaining the decision to remove the men. The airline says the couple was rebooked for the next available flight.

A spokeswoman for the Trump family declined comment but did not dispute the accounts.

Trump and her family are flying in nearly a week after President Obama and his family landed on Oahu for their annual Christmas vacation.