Maui Divers Jewelry

By Published:
maui

Every local girl love and enjoys a lovely plumeria, especially when it’s from Maui Divers Jewelry!  Make gift-giving even more special with a 14-karat gold Plumeria Scroll ring with Pave’ Diamonds.  Today’s jewelry selection features three flowers signifying yesterday’s, today’s and tomorrow’s treasured memories.  Embrace her with diamonds with a bouquet that will bloom forever in this unforgettable Heirloom design, while the 14-karat gold Aloha Heart pendant captures the message of Aloha. Made in Hawaii exclusively by Maui Divers Jewelry.

Mauidivers.com

