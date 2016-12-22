Navy News: Federal Firefighters in Hawaii

We often hear about the good work our County Fire Departments do on a daily basis but there’s another group of firefighters who are out there on the front-line every day: Our federal firefighters.

Federal Fire Inspectors Kahealani Ching and Chris Magnani joins us to tell us more about the role of Fed Fire in Hawaii and how we can stay safe for the holidays.

The department began in 1924 with the Army and 1926 with the Navy, and in 1941 sixteen of our military firefighters were killed on Dec. 7, 1941 during the attack on Pearl Harbor-Hickam. It is part of Navy Region Hawaii, but we help all of military in Hawaii. The mission of the Federal Fire Department is to minimize the loss of life, property, and damage to the environment on all military property and Installations, caused by fires, medical emergencies, natural disasters and acts of terrorism.

WHAT ARE YOU STRESSING FOR MILITARY AND CIVILIAN FAMILIES OVER THE HOLIDAYS?

. Every home and office should have a fire extinguisher like this. The size and type depends on the size of the area you are protecting.

[Show/explain a home fire extinguisher]

. Holiday tree recommendations, candles, stoves, etc.

. We offer school and community outreach, in coordination with HFD.

WHAT MAKES THE HAWAII FEDERAL FIRE TEAM UNIQUE?

. We have the privilege of protecting those who protect us, and we need to be ready to respond with emergency services or firefighting to flight line, shipboard, or training range emergencies.

. We also protect our environment, fighting brushfires or protecting wildlife, often shoulder to shoulder with HFD.

. We encourage everyone to do your part in preventing fires.

SOME OF YOUR OUTREACH TO LOCAL SCHOOLS AND COMMUNITY GROUPS.

. It’s one of the great parts of our jobs: outreach with local schools and groups to show them what we do – and what they can do to stay safe.

. Interested schools can contact us at 808-471-8019 to arrange a visit.

. Of course, we coordinate closely with Honolulu Fire Department.

LET’S KEEP FIRE PREVENTION IN MIND THIS WEEKEND, NEXT WEEK, AND THROUGHOUT THE NEW YEAR!