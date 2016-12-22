Nobu Honolulu to open at Ward Village

A popular Japanese restaurant is opening in Ward Village.

Nobu Honolulu will open Friday, Dec. 23, at the base of Waiea on Ala Moana Boulevard.

The new 11,000-square-foot location will feature an outdoor bar lounge, open format kitchen, and a private Teppan Room.

Reservations are available at (808) 237-6999.

Nobu’s original location at Waikiki Parc Hotel will close Thursday, Dec. 22, as part of the transition.

The restaurant chain was founded by Nobu Matsuhisa and Robert De Niro and currently operates dozens of locations across the globe.

