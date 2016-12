Honolulu firefighters say a vehicle drove off the H-1 freeway viaduct and landed down below on Nimitz Highway.

It happened just after 9 p.m.

Firefighters said an adult man was dead upon arrival.

Police have closed completely closed Frontage Road at North Nimitz Highway while they investigate. The H1 east bound between the Airport on-ramp and the Nimitz off-ramp at the viaduct has three lanes closed with two left lanes open.

