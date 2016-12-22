Store responds after Kentucky shopper’s rant goes viral

A woman was caught on cellphone video going on a racial tirade against two women at a JCPenney store in Louisville, Ky.

The video taken Wednesday has already drawn the attention of millions, including the company.

According to a witness, the woman “went off” after one shopper walked to the front of the line to add items to her friend’s purchase.

In the video above, she can be heard calling them “nobodies” who are “probably on welfare.” Her profanity has been censored.

JCPenney issued a statement, saying “we regret that innocent bystanders… were subjected to such discriminatory remarks. We absolutely do not tolerate this behavior in our stores.” It says it is working to identify the ranting woman to permanently ban her from the store.

JCPenney also wants to find the customers, so it can reimburse them for their purchase and offer an apology for their experience.

Meanwhile, the city’s mayor took to Twitter to issue a public apology on behalf of the community and condemn the racist remarks.

“I hope this video prompts many discussions among families as they gather for the holidays this week,” he tweeted.