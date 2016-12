Click here for KHON2’s live traffic map.

A vehicle fire on the H-1 Freeway triggered a brief shutdown of several lanes Thursday afternoon.

The call came in at 3:11 p.m. for an SUV in the eastbound lanes. Billowing black smoke could be seen from the scene.

At one point, all eastbound lanes and several westbound lanes were blocked off.

No injuries were reported and the scene was fully cleared about a half-hour later.