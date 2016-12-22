Watch special re-airing of Max Holloway’s UFC title win, Christmas Eve on KHON2

As one of the best events of the year, UFC 206: HOLLOWAY vs. PETTIS turned into an instant classic featuring two Knockout of the Year candidates, a Fight of the Year and a new champion in Waianae’s Max Holloway being crowned. UFC and FOX annunced Thursday that they will give fans the chance to relive the action from Toronto when a special two-hour version of UFC 206 is re-aired on Saturday, December 24 at 7 p.m. on KHON2.

With the support of our cable, satellite and broadcast partners UFC will showcase four of the event’s best fights just two weeks after the live pay-per-view, as a “Christmas Eve gift” from President Dana White.

The two-hour special will include: • Knockout of the Year candidate – John Makdessi vs. Lando Vannata

• Fight of the Year candidate – Cub Swanson vs. Dooho Choi

• Highlight reel knockout – Donald Cerrone vs. Matt Brown

• Interim featherweight championship bout – Max Holloway vs. Anthony Pettis