Berlin attacker shot and killed, investigation continues

(CNN) — The manhunt for the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack is dead.

Anis Amri was shot and killed by police in Italy, but his death has not ended the terror threat in Germany.

The death of the 24-year-old Amri has brought a Europe-wide manhunt to an end, but it has not ended the police investigation or the terror threat.

Amri was spotted by chance at a suburban Milan train station. When police asked him for identification, he produced a gun. One officer was injured in the shootout.

According to Italian media, Amri traveled through France en route to Italy, raising questions from critics about Europe’s open borders policy.

“It is mainly about uncovering networks in order to discover more of the background of everything in connection with these investigations,” said Thomas de Maiziere, German minister of the interior.

Police knew Amri had links to a network of ISIS recruiters in Germany. In a new video released by the terror group’s media site, Amri pledged allegiance to the leader of ISIS.

For months, Amri was on a German intelligence list of the most dangerous Islamists in the country — a list 549 names long.

Both Italy and Germany tried to deport Amri back to Tunisia unsuccessfully.

That fact led to a conversation between German chancellor Angela Merkel and the Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi.

Merkel said “I told the president that we need to be able to speed up the process of returning nationals.” She added that she will look at other ways to prevent a similar attack.