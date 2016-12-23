Crash on Kunia Road leaves three injured

A crash involving multiple vehicles on Kunia Road in Waipahu has left two adults and a toddler injured.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 11:20 a.m. Friday on a stretch of the road a half-mile west of the golf course.

EMS personnel treated a 36-year-old man for apparent chest and neck injuries. The two others injured in the second vehicle — a 28-year-old woman and a 2-year-old boy — were treated for a laceration to the head and apparent minor abrasion caused by a car seat, respectively.

All three were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

There is no information on the occupant(s) of the third vehicle involved in the crash.

The road was open to regular traffic flow around 1:20 p.m.