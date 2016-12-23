HFD cited by state for death of firefighter during water rescue training

The Honolulu Fire Department has received two separate citations in connection with a training incident that led to the death of a firefighter in June.

HFD says it’s taking corrective action after the death of 63-year-old Clifford Riggsbee, who died from injuries sustained during a training exercise at an area called Suicides near Diamond Head. HFD tells us Rigsbee was on a sled being towed by a rescue watercraft. When the operator of the watercraft looked back, he saw Rigsbee floating in the water, unconscious.

The Hawaii Occupational Safety and Health Division issued the citations, and HFD says one of the citations has already been closed and corrected.

The first safety citation that was handed down by the state said the safety officer on staff for the training exercise didn’t have a clear view of the surf where the exercise was taking place.

Captain David Jenkins says HFD taking steps to keep this from happening again. “To address this, the HFD is re-enforcing its current standard operating guidelines to all personnel, assuring appropriate supervision when conducting rescue water craft training.”

The next safety citation has to do with a wrist lanyard on the watercraft that was used in that days exercise. According to Jenkins, “The reason for this is stated, ‘did not replace or take out a service a yamaha wave runner floating wrist lanyard, which showed signs of corrosion. This lanyard subsequently broke during a critical ocean rescue event, involving an unconscious fire fighter.”

In a press release, the state said that:

The employer did not replace or take out of service a Yamaha WaveRunner floating wrist lanyard which showed signs of corrosion. This lanyard subsequently broke, during a critical ocean rescue event involving an unconscious firefighter. This wrist lanyard is connected to the engine kill switch of the personal rescue watercraft and is meant to stop the watercraft when the operator falls or jumps off the watercraft, keeping it close by. An unmanned watercraft moving at idling speed in the surf zone, exposed the employee to a struck by hazard with the potential to sustain serious bodily injuries.

In total HFD was fined $15,400 by HIOSH. On Friday, Jenkins was asked about the fine, “No monetary fine can replace the life of our brother fire fighter. Personally, I lost a friend. As a department we lost a brother. Unfortunately, these events happen. It is our duty to learn from everything that we can, to make sure it never happens again.”

HFD says it’s already checked all of its watercraft for faulty lanyards and replaced them if necessary. Those lanyards are meant to act as a kill switch if a firefighter has to abandon the watercraft. But HFD says that’s not what caused Rigsbee’s injuries.

Robert H Lee leads the union that represents firefighters and said he still believes that watercrafts should be fazed out of use by HFD. “Because we don’t have the level of training the ocean safety people get, so at a minimum until ocean safety can take over the service, HFD needs to reevaluate what are firefighters can and cannot do.”