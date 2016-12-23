Increased risk of home cooking fires during holiday season

Celebrating the holiday season may present hidden hazards, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

Family gatherings always include delicious food and time spent with loved ones, and fire hazards are least expected.

An increased risk of fire is a reality of the holiday season. According to the National Fire Protection Association, there are nearly four times as many home cooking fires that occur during the holiday season than on a typical day.

The NFPA’s informal statistics show that home cooking fires spike during major U.S. holidays, including Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of home cooking fires.

Here are some prevention tips:

Turn off the stove if you need to leave the kitchen, even for a short time.

Keep things that can catch fire like wooden utensils and oven mitts away from cooking areas.

If there is a stove fire, smother the flames by covering it with a lid and turn off the burner.

“During the holiday season, various factors contribute to an increased risk of home cooking fires,” said Fire Chief Manuel P. Neves. “A home filled with festivities and multiple guests can easily distract someone during the preparation of a holiday meal. This is when cooking accidents are most likely to occur.”

While the number of cooking fires increase during the holidays, it is also one of the leading causes of home fires year-round. The NFPA reported that in 2014, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 173,300 home cooking fires per year, resulting in 580 civilian fire deaths, 5,330 injuries, and $1.2 billion in property damage.