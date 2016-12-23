Indiana town police surprise drivers with $100 bills

(WXIN/CNN) — Driving along Whitestown Parkway in Indiana can be a little unruly this time of year.

Officer Daniel Wines says he makes on average about five traffic stops a day for people not coming to a complete stop, speeding, or driving recklessly.

But this day, it was a little different. Officers were pulling people over for good driving habits.

It wasn’t a joke and neither what was inside the envelopes officers handed out. There were $100 bills for 25 lucky people.

Whitestown police chief Dennis Anderson joined in the fun as well. “I feel like Santa Claus,” he said.

He says days like this show a different side of his officers. “It gives the people that sense that we are human beings, and we are here to protect and serve and that we do care about the community, and we do care about the people.”