Keiki Talk: Managing keiki’s behavior during the holidays

By Published: Updated:
040557afaf144ce08285fb4ab67c43bc

Managing kids behavior during the holidays is easier said then done. Keiki are often tired and overwhelmed and that can trigger all kinds of behaviors. We really can’t blame keiki for being excited because they don’t want to miss any of the fun so they try to keep up!

This morning on Wake Up 2day, psychologist Dr. Allana Coffee offered some tips on what to do in today’s Keiki Talk, including creating structure, the importance of verbal reinforcement and praise and setting reasonable expectations.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s