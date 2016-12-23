Keiki Talk: Managing keiki’s behavior during the holidays

Managing kids behavior during the holidays is easier said then done. Keiki are often tired and overwhelmed and that can trigger all kinds of behaviors. We really can’t blame keiki for being excited because they don’t want to miss any of the fun so they try to keep up!

This morning on Wake Up 2day, psychologist Dr. Allana Coffee offered some tips on what to do in today’s Keiki Talk, including creating structure, the importance of verbal reinforcement and praise and setting reasonable expectations.