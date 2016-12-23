Laulima: Longtime business partner continues the spirit of giving

We’ve seen how schools help spread cheer through our Laulima giving program. Many businesses contribute as well, getting their workers involved in giving to families in need.

One company in particular, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, has partnered with Laulima for a decade now.

On this day, employees adopted a family of five and delivered gifts to them. Year-old Jordan, two-year-old Jacob and seven-year-old Jaelyn received gifts like never before. Their mom and dad both work, with dad working 13-hour shifts six days a week.

The parents, both in their 20s, didn’t ask for anything for themselves but they got something anyway.

“We want to pay back the community,” said office team division director Nathan Whitaker. “Our clients are huge participants in helping us with the gifts. We do five-dollar casual jean Fridays, so we can all participate and to see the joy of the holidays and to see what our donations on Fridays goes for.”

And two days later, the office team did it all over again for another family. “We have a lot of new people who weren’t here last year,” said Whitaker, “so they got to see what an impact it makes on our families.”