Learning how to handle credit card debt during holiday shopping season

With just two days before Christmas, stores are packed with last-minute shoppers trying to make their final purchases.

And if you’re putting your purchases on a credit card, here’s something to think about. According to a recent survey by creditcards.com, Hawaii is 8th in the nation for states with the highest credit card debt. The average balance here is just under $6,000. The survey also looked at how long it would take to pay off that balance.

So what can you do to handle your debt? We spoke with financial advisor Daniel Peters, who tells us high interest rates can make it difficult for people to get out of what seems like a never-ending cycle of debt. But making small changes, like only making purchases with cash and never spending more than you can afford, can lead you to a debt-free life.

Peters says he’s surprised Hawaii isn’t higher up on the list of states with the highest credit card debt.

“I get to see a lot of people’s finances, and for most people, the budgeting and keeping track of everything is not at the top of their list,” he said.

We wanted to find out how are people spending this holiday season.

“We do our Christmas shopping well in advance,” said Makoa Santarini, “and make a list of everybody that we’re going to buy for, and we say ‘OK. let’s price this one 100 bucks, this one 200 bucks.”

“As soon as I purchase, I pay it off right then and there,” said Cherise Akao. “I don’t ever have a bill.”

Many of the shoppers we spoke to said they use cash, while others preferred credit cards.

Several, however, had one thing in common — trying to keep a budget.

“I didn’t set an exact budget, but I kind of have a mental note of what my limit is,” said Kanai Fo.

“You gotta have a budget,” said Maxx Phillips, “but then the kids want everything, so sometimes it goes out the door for Christmas.”

Peters tells me shoppers buying gifts with credit cards could end up spending more. “Something that costs $20 may actually end up costing $24, $25, $30, based on the interest rate.”

Although spending tends to go up around the holidays, I’m told managing personal finances can be a year-round challenge for people here in Hawaii.

“Even looking at the high cost of living here and with mortgages, and school costs being really high, a lot of people who are making money are living paycheck to paycheck,” Peters said. “It should be part of the curriculum, all the way from elementary to high school, teaching kids how to balance check books, what credit cards mean, how that influences their credit moving forward.”

So how can you stay afloat? Peters says here’s how you can start: “It’s a mindset shift that needs to happen. Instead of thinking that you need to buy these gifts, you need to spend this money to be relevant, or for people to like you or to love you, that’s where it needs to shift — understanding that you need to take care of yourself before you can take care of others.”

Another tip to help you stay out of debt that Peters suggests depositing anywhere from $50 to $100 from each paycheck into a separate savings account for holidays and other special events.

He also says gift giving doesn’t have to be expensive — many people are giving the gift of experiences such as treating friends to the movies, a concert or simply cooking a nice meal instead of spending a lot of cash on something tangible.