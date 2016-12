The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office reports that a man who was found unresponsive in Hanauma Bay has died.

The 35-year-old man was found around noon Friday.

Lifeguards extricated him from the water and then performed CPR with the assistance from Honolulu firefighters.

EMS personnel arrived and took over treatment with advanced life support.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died. No foul play is suspected.

He has not been identified.