Stabbing in Ewa Beach leaves three injured, including suspect

A stabbing in Ewa Beach Friday has left three people injured, but only two of them are believed to be victims. The other person, sources tell us, is the suspect himself, who is now in custody.

Police are investigating the incident as a domestic violence case.

It happened around 1 p.m. Friday at a residence on Laulaulani Street near the West Loch Golf Course. Witnesses tell us they saw several police cars rushing to the scene. Honolulu Fire Dept. crews were also called in to help.

According to EMS personnel, two women, ages 24 and 53, were treated for multiple stab wounds to the upper parts of their bodies. They were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but we have since learned they’ve been downgraded to serious condition.

The suspect, a 24-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital after being treated for cuts to his arms and an apparent drug overdose.

Sources tell us that the 24-year-old woman is his ex-girlfriend and that the 53-year-old woman is her mother. The suspect reportedly ran inside his home right after the stabbing and locked himself in, but a police officer was able to talk the suspect into coming out and surrendering.