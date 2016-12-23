Teenage visitor reels in huge marlin, goes home with big fish tale

A young visitor from Utah is going home with a big fish tale and he has witnesses to prove it happened.

Fourteen year-old Garrett Lazaro says he’s normally used to catching trout while fly-fishing back home. But on Friday, he went on a Maggie Joe Sport Fishing charter with his mom near the Kahe power plant off the Leeward coast, when a huge blue marlin grabbed his line and gave him the fight of his life.

“It was really tiring, most of it because he wouldn’t stop moving,” Garrett said. “My arms and legs gave out halfway through, so I had to get a little help.

“Ah, it’s huge. I’m surprised I pulled that in, given the biggest fish I’ve pulled in is 20 inches.”

Compared to that catch, the marlin Garrett brought in was about 12-and-a-half feet long and maxed out the scales at more than 500 pounds.

Garrett says he’s going to be able to brag about the catch to his friends for about a year or two.

The teenage visitor is here in Hawaii because his dad is an assistant coach for the Utah Utes basketball team which is in town for the Diamond Head Classic.