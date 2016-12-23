The Best Gift is a Lexus SUV

A dramatic redesign was recently completed of the RX and RX Hybrid to offer an engaging look with a dynamic driving experience. The 2017 RX and RX Hybrid is equipped with the Lexus Safety System+ bundles a range of technologies and automated features such as:

  • Pedestrian Pre-collision system
  • Lane Departure Alert
  • Automatic High Beams
  • Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

The RX also has the option for a 360 Bird’s eye camera. Right now, Toyota and Lexus vehicles are the only ones that stitch together a 360-degree view of the vehicle to see obstacles when maneuvering at low speeds. The RX also features a Touch Free Power Rear Door option, perfect for loading groceries or shopping bags during this holiday season. And the RX Hybrid offers a combined 30 MPG.

