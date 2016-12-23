Utah extends ‘Bows losing streak to three in second round of Diamond Head Classic

David Collette scored 17 points and Utah beat Hawaii 66-52 in a consolation semifinal of the Diamond Head Classic Friday.

Collette shot 7 of 11 from the field and grabbed nine rebounds playing in just his third game for the Utes (8-3). Lorenzo Bonham chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds.

Collette’s layup with 9:48 left to play gave Utah its largest lead at 49-29. Hawaii (4-7) got as close as 54-44 after a 15-5 run capped by a pair of Jack Purchase free throws with 3:01 remaining.

The Utes shot 47.1 percent from the field (24 of 51) and outrebounded the Rainbow Warriors 38-25.

Utah also dominated Hawaii in points in the paint, 40-18. The Utes recorded seven blocks, three each by Collette and Jayce Johnson.

Purchase scored 13 points and Brocke Stepteau added 11 for the Rainbow Warriors.

Hawaii made just three of its first 16 attempts from the field and shot 25 percent (6 of 24) before the break, tying a Diamond Head Classic record for fewest points scored in a first half (USC vs. Western Michigan, 2009).

The Rainbow Warriors shot 29.4 percent (15 of 51) from the field for the game.

Utah closed out the first half with a 12-3 run to take a 31-18 lead at halftime.